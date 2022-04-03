fbpx
type here...

Covid, 53.588 nuovi casi e 118 decessi in 24 ore

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sono 53.588 i nuovi casi di Coronavirus in Italia (ieri 70.803) a fronte di 364.182 tamponi effettuati su un totale di 202.264.141 da inizio emergenza. E’ quanto si legge nel bollettino del Ministero della Salute-Istituto Superiore di Sanità. Nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 118 i decessi (ieri 129) che portano il totale di vittime da inizio pandemia a 159.784. Con quelli di oggi diventano 14.845.815 i casi totali di Covid in Italia. Attualmente i positivi sono 1.284.016 (+6405), 1.273.510 le persone in isolamento domiciliare. I ricoverati in ospedale con sintomi sono 10.017 di cui 489 in Terapia intensiva. I dimessi/guariti sono13.402.015 con un incremento di 48486 unità nelle ultime 24 ore.
La regione con il maggior numero di nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore è il Lazio (6533), poi Campania (6373), Lombardia (6371), Puglia (4929) e Veneto (4881).
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Ischia al voto: Gino Di meglioper l’alternativa ad Enzo

Lacco Ameno: Giacomo non è colpa tua, Chi se cocc' c''e criatur'...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud