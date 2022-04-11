fbpx
Covid, 28.368 nuovi casi e 115 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono 28.368 (rispetto ai 53.253 di ieri). Oggi si registrano 115 decessi (ieri erano 90). I tamponi processati sono 192.782 che portano il tasso di positività al 14,7%. I guariti sono 42.384 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un decremento di 13.794 unità per un totale di 1.232.762.
