Covid, 24.883 nuovi casi e 81 decessi in 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono oggi 24.883, 81 i decessi. I dimessi/guariti sono 8.428 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un incremento di 16.373 unità per un totale di 516.839.
La Lombardia è la prima regione per numero di contagi (4.581), seguita da Lazio (3.665) ed Emilia Romagna (2.921).
(ITALPRESS).

