Covid, 18.380 nuovi casi e 79 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Secondo il bollettino del ministero della Salute, i nuovi positivi sono 18.380 (rispetto ai 51.993 di ieri). Oggi si registrano 79 decessi (ieri erano 85). I tamponi processati sono 105.739 che portano il tasso di positività al 17,4%. I guariti sono 27.704 mentre per gli attualmente positivi si registra un decremento di 9.195 unità per un totale di 1.216.843.
(ITALPRESS).

