Commercio estero, a gennaio l’export torna a crescere

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Dopo la battuta d’arresto di dicembre, a gennaio l’export segna un nuovo aumento su base mensile trainato soprattutto dalle vendite di beni strumentali e beni intermedi. Nella media degli ultimi tre mesi, la dinamica congiunturale è molto positiva. E’ quanto rileva l’Istat, secondo cui su base annua, la crescita dell’export – diffusa a tutti i settori, a eccezione degli autoveicoli – torna ad accelerare (+22,6%, da +16,2% di dicembre), spinta in particolare dal commercio con i paesi Ue. Gli acquisti di gas naturale e petrolio greggio spiegano un quarto dell’aumento tendenziale dell’import. Si amplia notevolmente il deficit energetico ma il saldo nell’interscambio di prodotti non energetici è positivo, sebbene meno ampio rispetto a gennaio dello scorso anno.
I prezzi all’import continuano ad aumentare su base mensile e ad accelerare su base annua (+17,9%, da +15,6% di dicembre 2021), spinti principalmente dai rialzi dei prezzi di energia e beni intermedi.
