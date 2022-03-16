fbpx
Cingolani “E’ in atto una speculazione da parte di alcuni hub”

ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Nel lungo termine, a partire dal prossimo inverno, sarebbe necessario sostituire completamente i 29 miliardi di gas che prendiamo dalla Russia. Dobbiamo diversificare le fonti. Sebbene questo sia possibile in un orizzonte minimo di 3 anni, tramite le misure strutturali, per almeno i prossimi due inverni sarebbe complesso assicurare tutte le forniture al sistema italiano. Resto per me inaccettabile l’aumento del costo del gas se non per la speculazione di alcuni hub che non producono ma fanno solo transazione”. Così Roberto Cingolani, Ministro della Transizione ecologica, in un’informativa al Senato. “Faccio notare che a marzo del 2022 il gas costa 1,5 euro per metro cubo e quindi servirebbero quindi 15 miliardi di euro. Un anno fa di questi tempi il costo era di 30 centesimi a metro cubo. Non è giustificato che a parità di tutto il prezzo aumenti così. Se la materia è la stessa non è possibile che costi 5 volte di più. A oggi non abbiamo un perchè debba costare tanto l’energia” aggiunge Cingolani.
(ITALPRESS).

