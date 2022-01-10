fbpx
type here...

Caso Regeni, il Ministero della Giustizia studia nuove strade

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Sul caso Regeni, il Ministero della Giustizia, si legge in una nota, “continuerà a fare la sua parte in ogni modo, in collaborazione con le altre articolazioni del Governo coinvolte, studiando nuove strade e le modalità operative più efficaci, per assicurare il corso della giustizia, in linea e in piena collaborazione con le richieste avanzate dall’autorità giudiziaria procedente”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

Ancora tamponeidi a Ischia. Numeri di telefono errati, è odissea in quarantena e al cellulare

Ida Trofa | Caos tamponi. Tra numeri di telefoni irraggiungibili e numeri di cellulari errati, il la confusione ed...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud