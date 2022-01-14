fbpx
Bollette, Salvini “Serve un decreto entro fine mese”

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – “Il caro bollette per luce e gas è una vera e propria emergenza nazionale: serve un decreto urgente, a gennaio, per evitare la chiusura delle aziende e consentire alle famiglie di non stare al freddo e al buio”. Lo dice il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini.”Fino a qualche giorno – aggiunge – fa eravamo da soli a chiedere un intervento per stoppare luce e gas, adesso il governo ci segue”.
(ITALPRESS).

