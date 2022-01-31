fbpx
Berlusconi dimesso dall’ospedale San Raffaele

MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Il presidente di Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi è stato dimesso dall’ospedale San Raffaele di Milano, dove era ricoverato da circa una settimana. L’ex premier ha fatto rientro nella sua residenza di Arcore.
