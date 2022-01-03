fbpx
“Belli ciao”, Pio e Amedeo incassano un milione al box office

Redazione Web
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Spider-Man: No Way Home, diretto da Jon Watts e interpretato da Tom Holland, incassa nello scorso week end al box office quasi 1,4 milioni.
Bene la commedia di Pio e Amedeo, Belli ciao, diretta da Gennaro Nunziante, che sfiora il milione di euro in due giorni (998.942).
Terzo posto per Me contro te – Persi nel tempo con 865 mila euro.
