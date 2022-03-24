fbpx
type here...

Bce, a causa della guerra rischi estremi al ribasso sulla ripresa

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La Banca Centrale europea (BCE) ha diffuso il secondo bollettino economico del 2022 sottolineando che la guerra russo-ucraina sta generando notevole incertezza per le prospettive mondiali: “L’invasione dell’Ucraina da parte della Russia avrà un impatto rilevante sull’attività economica e sull’inflazione, attraverso il rincaro dell’energia e delle materie prime, le turbative del commercio internazionale e il peggioramento del clima di fiducia. L’entità di tali effetti dipenderà dall’evoluzione del conflitto, dall’impatto delle sanzioni attuali e da eventuali ulteriori misure”. Nello scenario di base delle proiezioni macroeconomiche formulate a marzo 2022 dagli esperti della BCE, basato su una prima valutazione delle implicazioni della guerra in Ucraina, la crescita del PIL è stata rivista al ribasso per il breve termine: “Secondo le stime, il PIL mondiale in termini reali (esclusa l’area dell’euro) sarebbe cresciuto del 6,3 per cento nel 2021; stando alle proiezioni, il ritmo di crescita dovrebbe ridursi al 4,1 per cento nel 2022 e al 3,6 per cento sia nel 2023 che nel 2024”.
(ITALPRESS).

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Per favore inserisci il tuo commento!
Per favore inserisci il tuo nome qui

In evidenza
APERTURARedazione Web -

La Città Metropolitana boccia i parcheggi di Forio, Barano e Serrara

Gaetano Di Meglio | Un buco nell’acqua, almeno per ora. I Comuni di Forio, Barano e Serrara Fontana avevano...

Menu

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

ISCRIVITI ALLA NOSTRA NEWSLETTER

© Il Dispari Quotidiano | Site made in parola.cloud