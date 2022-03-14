fbpx
Atlanta piega Indiana in volata, 15 punti di Gallinari

Redazione Web
NEW YORK (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – Affermazione in volata di Atlanta nella notte italiana della regular-season dell’Nba. Sul parquet casalingo della State Farm Arena, di fronte a oltre 17mila spettatori, gli Hawks hanno piegato Indiana Pacers per 131-128 con 47 punti di un immarcabile Young, top-scorer dell’incontro. Buona prestazione, nel quintetto georgiano, di Danilo Gallinari: la 33enne ala di Sant’Angelo Lodigiano termina a referto con 15 punti in 28 minuti di impiego, impreziositi da 5 rimbalzi e 5 assist. Va ai Brooklyn Nets il derby della ‘Grande Melà contro i New York Knicks: 110-107 lo score all’ultima sirena, con un Durant capace di contribuire alla causa dei suoi con un bottino di 53 punti personali. Ennesima sconfitta dei Los Angeles Lakers, travolti dai Phoenix Suns per 140-111 nonostante i 31 punti di James, che raggiunge quota 10mila assist in carriera. Ci vuole un supplementare per decidere le sorti di Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers: la spuntano gli ospiti per 116-114 con 35 punti di Embiid. Altri risultati: Brooklyn Nets-New York Knicks 110-107; Detroit Pistons-Los Angeles Clippers 102-106; Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks 92-95; New Orleans Pelicans-Houston Rockets 130-105; Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies 118-125.
(ITALPRESS).

