A marzo fabbisogno del settore statale a 24,7 miliardi

Redazione Web
Must Read
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – A marzo, secondo i dati del Dipartimento della Ragioneria Generale dello Stato, il saldo del settore statale si è chiuso, in via provvisoria, con un fabbisogno di 24.700 milioni, con un miglioramento di circa 2.250 milioni rispetto al corrispondente valore di marzo 2021, che si era chiuso con un fabbisogno di 26.950 milioni. Nel confronto con il corrispondente mese del 2021, il saldo ha beneficiato dell’andamento positivo degli incassi fiscali legato all’effetto della congiuntura e, in particolare, si assiste all’aumento degli incassi da imposte indirette. Dal lato dei pagamenti, si registra un aumento della spesa delle Amministrazioni Centrali a cui contribuisce il trasferimento alla Cassa per i servizi energetici e ambientali (CSEA) delle risorse per il contenimento dei prezzi delle bollette elettriche e del gas. Si segnala, altresì, un aumento della spesa degli Enti Previdenziali dovuta all’avvio dell’erogazione dell’Assegno Unico e Universale. La spesa per interessi sui titoli di Stato presenta una riduzione di circa 900 milioni rispetto allo stesso mese dell’anno precedente.
(ITALPRESS).

